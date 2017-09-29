Where to find the best fall colors this weekend. 

Can it be? A portion of the state is already past peak when it comes to fall colors. Autumn foliage, we hardly knew ye.

Thankfully, a good swath of northern Minnesota is ripe for leaf-peeping right now, especially east of Bemidji, Minn., and the up at the very tip of northwestern Minnesota.

Here are the best places to go this weekend if you're in the mood for some beautiful fall foliage, courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' fall color finder.

Most deciduous trees are at or near peak colors — except the aspens and tamaracks, the DNR says. The latter two are either still green or just beginning to turn. Try the Chase Point and Tell Lake trails for the most colorful views.

Ditto for the aspens here. Nearly all trees except the stubborn aspen have started turning, according to the DNR. Check out the Hiking Club trail that runs through mature pines and hardwoods for nice views of both the Mississippi River and golden trees.

Hike the Rivervine Forest, Aspen Oak and Painted Turtle trails for the most vibrant color shows at this state park.

Drought conditions from over the summer seem to be causing some leaves to drop as soon as they change color. But there's still a nice mix of color throughout, especially on the bike path along the lake. Climb the WPA tower for an Instagrammable view of the park.