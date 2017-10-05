Art Hounds: Film and photography expose environmental damage

Amanda Hansmeyer's Crude Taconite at Cliffs Natural Resources in Hibbing, Minnesota, 2009, is part of the exhibition "World of Matter: Mobilizing Materialities" at the Nash Gallery.

This week, the Art Hounds recommend an exhibition at Nash Gallery, a choral festival and a silent movie set to live music.

Artist and curator John Schuerman was moved by "World of Matter: Mobilizing Materialities" at the University of Minnesota's Nash Gallery. Schuerman says it's not so much an art show as it is an environmental documentary, with film and photography telling a harrowing story of resource exploitation. The show runs through Dec. 9.

Pipe organist Fran Linhart is a fan of the annual Byzantine Choral Festival, which brings several choirs together to sing liturgical music. Linhart particularly loves the acoustics in the St. Constantine Ukrainian Catholic Church — she says it's a result of the beautiful mosaic tiles on the domed ceiling. The festival takes place this Saturday and Sunday.

ArtReach St. Croix's Heather Rutledge is looking forward to spending Friday the 13th watching the silent film "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" accompanied by live music on the Phipps Center for the Arts' antique Wurlitzer. Based on Victor Hugo's classic novel, the film is part romance and part horror, and manages to be both tragic and triumphant.