Replacements' 1986 concert gets the live album treatment

The Replacements' concert at Maxwell's in Hoboken, N.J., in 1986 has been made into a two-CD set that comes out Friday.

It's the first professionally recorded live album that the Replacements have ever released. The band's tight performance that night stands in contrast to the drunken chaos that the Replacements were known for during many of their live shows.

You can hear the full recording during a listening party Thursday night at the Depot Tavern in Minneapolis. It will be available for purchase there at midnight.