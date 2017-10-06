Photos: Lynx, fans celebrate 4th WNBA title with parade and rally

The Minnesota Lynx celebrated another WNBA championship Thursday with a parade through Dinkytown and a rally at the University of Minnesota's Williams Arena. The Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks 85-76 in Game 5 of the finals Wednesday for their fourth title in seven years.

As the Hutchinson High School marching band played, thousands of fans clad in blue and gray lined University Avenue. They cheered as Sylvia Fowles, Lindsay Whalen, Maya Moore and the rest of the team rode by, waving from convertibles.

In the crowd was Jane Geppert of St. Paul, who's been following the Lynx as they built their dynasty, with WNBA titles in 2011, 2013, 2015 and another this year.

"Once it was over, I couldn't calm down. I was just so ecstatic. It was hard for me to fall asleep. It was just incredible," she said. "But I trusted they were going to pull it off. I really did. I had no doubts."

Several thousand fans followed the team back to Williams Arena for their victory rally, where Coach Cheryl Reeve got a standing ovation.

"You were there for us when we needed you most. We got displaced from the Target Center for the amazing renovation that's happening. We go to Xcel Energy Center. And what did you all do? You showed up. You came there with us," she said. "Not every team in the league can say that."