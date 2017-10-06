Photos: Lynx, fans celebrate 4th WNBA title with parade and rally


Lynx Renee Montgomery takes a selfie next to Lindsay Whalen.
1 Lynx Renee Montgomery takes a selfie next to Lindsay Whalen during the parade in Minneapolis on Thursday. 
Nancy Heck cheers as Coach Cheryl Reeve passes.
2 Nancy Heck cheers as Coach Cheryl Reeve passes by during the Minnesota Lynx parade in Minneapolis on Thursday. Heck is a new sports fan, but said she adores the Lynx because of their good team work, skill and charisma. 
Izzi Gilbert Burke and Stephanie Reuter share the parade on social media.
3 Izzi Gilbert Burke and Stephanie Reuter stumbled upon the celebration after eating in the Sanford dining hall on Thursday. The two played basketball at St. Louis Park High School and were thrilled to share their experience on social media. 
Drummers joined as the Minnesota Lynx celebrated.
4 Drummers joined as the Minnesota Lynx celebrated winning the WNBA championship. 
UNLimited Next Level Drum & Dance Performing Arts dances down University.
5 UNLimited Next Level Drum & Dance Performing Arts dances down University Avenue to celebrate the Minnesota Lynx WNBA championship win. 
The Minnesota Lynx mascot throws candy to parade-goers.
6 The Minnesota Lynx mascot throws candy to parade-goers as Jerome Solomon walks alongside. 
Cecilia Zandalasini holds the trophy during the parade.
7 Cecilia Zandalasini holds the trophy during the parade. 