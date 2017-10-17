Polaris recalls 6,300 recreational vehicles over fire risk

Medina-based Polaris has issued another product recall. This action involves all model year 2014 through 2016 Polaris ACE 325 recreational off-highway vehicles, about 6,300 overall.

The company said the exhaust header pipe can crack and release hot gases into the engine compartment, posing fire and burn hazards. Consumers should immediately stop using the vehicles and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair.

The vehicles were bought at Polaris dealers nationwide from December 2014 through July 2017 for about $7,500, according to information posted by the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Polaris is contacting all known buyers directly.

So far this year, the company has recalled a dozen vehicle models, along with some snowmobiles. In total, Polaris has recalled nearly 150,000 vehicles and snowmobiles.

The company says it is detecting and reacting to safety and quality issues earlier and faster than in the past. Polaris also says it is improving product design, manufacturing, testing, and post-sales surveillance.

"Safety has been a guiding principle at Polaris for the more than 60 years that we have been in business," spokesperson Jessica Rogers said in a statement. "We have made significant investments in people, processes and technology to support prevention, identification and remediation of safety and quality issues."