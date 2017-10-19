Art Hounds: 'Man of La Mancha' offers a new take on a classic tale

This week Art Hounds recommend four plays about Don Quixote, Greek mythology, writing and love.

Actress Kate Beahen says she doesn't often cry at the theater, but Theater Latte Da's staging of "Man of La Mancha" was a notable exception. Beahen says this production offers a compelling new twist on the classic tale of Don Quixote, making it poignantly relevant for our times. The show runs through Oct. 22 at the Ritz Theater in Minneapolis.

Theater artist Robb Krueger says it's a happy coincidence that the two shows at the Crane Theater both deal with Greek mythology. Little Lifeboats' "Sing to Me Now" imagines a modern mythological world in which the muse Calliope hires a human intern to help with the workload. Theatre Pro Rata's "The Minotaur" looks at the human side of the mythic beast and asks why heroism calls for killing. Both shows run through this Sunday in Minneapolis.

Writer Rayson Lorrey was enchanted by Commonweal Theatre's staging of "Ghost Writer" in Lanesboro. He says the play is a special treat for avid readers, as it follows a secretary finishing the novel of her now-deceased employer. Lorrey says the show is a complex love story, but its one true love is for words.