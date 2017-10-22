St. Paul police investigate two homicides in less than 24 hours

Police responded to reports of early morning gunshots near Johnny Baby's bar in St. Paul on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017.

For the second morning in a row, police in St. Paul are investigating a fatal early morning shooting. On Sunday, a man died from an apparent gunshot wound that likely happened outside a bar on University Avenue. Less than 24 hours earlier, in the same general area, a man was shot following a fight in the Frogtown neighborhood. He died at Regions Hospital.

The two incidents mark the 18th and 19th homicides of the year in the city. The total number of homicides in St. Paul for all of last year was 17.

At this time, police said they don't believe there's a connection between this weekend's two shootings.

On Saturday, St. Paul Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Mike Ernster called fighting gun violence a priority for the department. He said emergency calls about "shots fired" are up 37 percent compared to last year, and police need help to get guns off the streets.

Police believe Sunday morning's shooting happened outside Johnny Baby's, a bar on University Avenue. Department spokesperson Steve Linders said two officers were working off-duty at the bar when around 2 a.m. they heard gunshots outside. Police later learned an adult male had been dropped off at Regions Hospital in a private vehicle.

"He was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," said Linders. "He was treated for his injuries. Sadly, he died at the hospital."

Linders said police think the shots fired at the bar and the man's death are connected.

Police spent Sunday morning searching the parking lot behind Johnny Baby's bar for evidence and said they brought several people to headquarters for questioning.

Saturday morning's incident happened nearby in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood.

Sgt. Mike Ernster said officers responded to a call of a fight near the intersection of Lafond Avenue and Dale Street North around 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

"When our officers arrived, they located an adult victim lying in the street suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," said Ernster. "St. Paul Fire paramedics responded to the scene and transported the male victim to Regions Hospital where he died of his injuries."

This summer, St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell addressed the city council about rising gun violence and called it a "public health crisis."