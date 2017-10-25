In St. Cloud, Line 3 oil pipeline hearings canceled over safety concerns

Two public hearings on Enbridge Energy's proposed Line 3 pipeline scheduled for Thursday in St. Cloud have been canceled.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission says it canceled the hearings at the River's Edge Convention Center after city officials raised logistical and safety issues. Several other events are scheduled Thursday at the convention center.

Enbridge wants to replace its existing Line 3, which runs from the North Dakota border to Superior, Wis., with a new $2 billion pipeline.

The proposal has generated intense opposition from Indian tribes and environmental groups concerned it will impact pristine waters and exacerbate climate change.

Earlier this month, a hearing on the pipeline in Duluth was cut short by protesters chanting "shut it down."

The commission says it's looking at options for rescheduling the hearings in St. Cloud.