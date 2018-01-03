From vegan to 'Keto' and Mediterranean: experts rank 2018's best diets

The Mediterranean diet involves lots of whole grains, vegetables, beans, nuts, olive oil, fish and smaller amounts of dairy, poultry and even a little red wine (if you like). A panel of experts convened by <em>U.S. News and World Report</em> gave this pattern of eating top marks in this year's ranking of best overall diets.
