Bannon 'regrets' explosive comments as surrogates denounce Wolff book on Sunday shows

Steve Bannon, President Trump's former chief strategist, called a June 2016 meeting involving Russians and the President's son "treasonous" in a new book. Sunday Bannon issued an apology of sorts.
Steve Bannon, President Trump's former chief strategist, called a June 2016 meeting involving Russians and the President's son "treasonous" in a new book. Sunday Bannon issued an apology of sorts. 