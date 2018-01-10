Security becomes move visible as Super Bowl approaches

With the Super Bowl just 25 days away, Twin Cities residents are starting to see physical changes around U.S. Bank Stadium. Streets are closing; barriers and fencing are going up

Public safety is a big part of the preparations for the event. Gov. Mark Dayton has activated the Minnesota National Guard to help with safety and security around the game. In Minneapolis, more than 1,500 law enforcement officers from around the state and from various federal agencies have been getting a three-day Super Bowl orientation and some of the training they'll need to work around the Twin Cities during the game.

Some of them will be working at the game itself, others will be backfilling for Minneapolis officers. St. Paul police will help patrol Minneapolis to make sure regular 911 calls and other matters are attended to.

Super Bowl volunteers are being shown a training video that emphasizes situational awareness, looking for people who act suspiciously, or may be trying to gather information about security, like shift changes, or might have suspicious credentials.

Authorities are also telling people to watch for suspicious packages or vehicles. Vehicle attacks have been an increasingly common vector for terrorism, like the truck attack that killed eight people in New York City in October.

Volunteers are even being warned to keep an eye out for flying drones. The vehicles won't be allowed in the area around the Super Bowl.

Protesters are all expected during the event. A group called the Super Bowl Anti-Racist Anti-Corporation Coalition is going to announce its plans for Super Bowl protests in Minneapolis Thursday afternoon.