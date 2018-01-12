Former St. Cloud priest, teacher added to list of likely abusers

A Catholic priest in the St. Cloud diocese who taught at Cathedral High School in the 1970s has been added to a list of clergy who likely abused children.

In a news release Friday, the Diocese of St. Cloud said the Rev. Antonio Marfori is the latest name added to the diocese's list of credibly accused priests and monks.

Marfori was ordained in St. Cloud. He served at St. Francis Xavier in Sartell and Cathedral High School in St. Cloud from 1978-1980; St. Paul's in Sauk Centre from 1980-1984; St. Agnes in Roscoe from 1985-1993; St. Margaret in Lake Henry from 1987-1993; St. Pius X in Zimmerman from 1993-2007; St. Anne in Kimball from 2007-2008; St. Elizabeth in Brennyville, Sts. Peter and Paul in Gilman and St. Joseph in Morrill from 2008-2010.

In October 2015, a complaint was filed alleging that Marfori had sexually abused a minor in the late 1970s while he was a part-time instructor at Cathedral High School. A second complaint against Marfori was filed in 2016.

After the first complaint, St. Cloud Bishop Donald Kettler removed Marfori's priestly faculties — meaning he's not allowed to function as a priest — and ordered an investigation. Marfori currently lives in St. Cloud under restrictions.

The full list of credibly accused clergy is available online here.