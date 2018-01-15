Vikings just one game away from Super Bowl

Case Keenum (#7) of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after defeating the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Vikings are one win away from becoming the first team to ever play in a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

On Sunday, they beat the Saints in a game that will be remembered as one of the greatest finishes in NFL history.

Trailing by one point with 10 seconds to play, quarterback Case Keenum threw a desperation pass that Stefon Diggs caught along the sideline. He stayed on his feet and in bounds and made it to the end zone for a 61-yard touchdown reception. That gave the Vikings a 29-24 victory and a berth in next week's NFC Championship game against the Eagles in Philadelphia.

MPR News' Cathy Wurzer spoke with Rana Cash, team leader for Vikings coverage at the Star Tribune, about the team.

Click on the audio player above to hear their conversation.