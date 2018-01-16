Think you're steady on your feet? Here's a test to check your mobility

Recent winter conditions have many Minnesotans thinking about unexpected slips.

And if you're over 65, your doctor might have asked you about recent falls on your last visit — there's a good reason for that.

"Falls are the leading cause of injury in those 65 and over," said Dr. Jon Hallberg, MPR News' regular medical analyst. "It's also the leading cause of death by accident in that same age group."

But how do you prepare for an accidental slip?

First, it's good to know how to fall in order to reduce injury.

You can also check your own mobility, and the chances you'll have a fall with a quick walking test — the Timed Up & Go test, or TUG test. All you need is your regular footwear, a friend and a stopwatch. Here's a step by step (no pun intended):

1) Identify a spot on the floor and place a chair about 10 feet away.

2) Sit in the chair, with your friend at the ready with the stopwatch.

3) Have your friend say "Go" when they begin the timer; when they do, stand up from the chair and walk to the spot on the floor at your normal pace.

4) When you get there, turn and walk back to your chair at your normal pace.

5) Sit back down, at which point your friend should stop the timer.

An older adult who takes more that 12 seconds to complete the task is at a higher risk for falling, according to the CDC.

MPR News host Tom Crann gave it a shot:

To hear more from Dr. Hallberg on falls, click the audio player above.