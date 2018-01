Women's March star MILCK releases an EP

The debut EP by MILCK "This is Not the End" comes out Friday. The Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter's career took off last year after the Women's March in Washington.

That's where she met up with a singing group and taught them her song "Quiet." A video of them singing it during the march went viral and it became an unofficial anthem of that event.

