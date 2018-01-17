GOP Rep. Emmer won't run for Minnesota governor, senator

Minnesota U.S. House Rep. Tom Emmer said Wednesday he'll seek re-election in Minnesota's Sixth Congressional District and made it clear he will not be a candidate this year for governor or a Minnesota U.S. Senate seat.
"I appreciate the support and encouragement I've received over the past few months to run for governor or senator," Emmer, a Republican and former Minnesota gubernatorial candidate, said in a statement. "However, I look forward to continue representing Minnesota common sense and the Midwest values of the people of my district in Congress."
Emmer was first elected to the U.S. House in 2014 and easily won re-election in 2016.
On Tuesday, another prominent Republican, former Gov. Tim Pawlenty, announced that he would not run for U.S. Senate this year.