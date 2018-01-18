Art Hounds: Abstract art inspired by Midwestern landscapes

Justin Quinn, Chair of the Art Department at St. Cloud State University, says Andrew Nordin's new exhibition at St. Germain Gallery is a "must-see." The boldly colored, abstract images are inspired by photos Nordin took while driving across central Minnesota, commuting from home to work and back. But Quinn says Nordin has transformed the images into something completely different, focusing on line, form and brush stroke. Nordin's exhibition, titled "Threshold" is up through February 3.

Giselle Mejia has a strong appreciation for the influence West African drumming has had on Latin music and contemporary jazz. She says the best way to experience its rhythmic complexity and dynamic energy is to see and hear it live. You can do just that Friday night at the Cedar Cultural Center when Fode and Sana Bangoura present Guinea: The Music We Are. Like the music? You can come back on Saturday at 11 a.m. for drumming and dancing classes.

Performer Emily Michaels King is a longtime follower of Black Label Movement dance company, and a big admirer of its powerful and creative work. She's particularly excited to see its latest performance, which looks back at the past decade of collaboration with composers, visual artists and scientists. Dance performances run through January 21 at the Ritz Theater in Minneapolis, and you can see work by collaborators alongside clips of BLM performances both at the Ritz Theater and at the Wilson Library on the University of Minnesota Campus through March 9.