Climate change burrows its way into business models

Best Buy is aiming to reduce its carbon footprint by 60 percent by 2020.

We're talking business this week on Climate Cast — how climate change affects the way companies work, and the expansion of the hybrid and electric vehicle market. Here's what's on the show:

• Three climate-wise business minds. MPR News chief meteorologist Paul Huttner hosts a roundtable with Laura Bishop, chief sustainability officer for Best Buy, Adam Fetcher, vice president of environmental impact and policy for Askov Finlayson, and Chris Farrell, economics editor with Marketplace Money.

• Your carbon-free dream car is right around the corner. Ford Motor Company expects to offer 40 hybrid and fully electric vehicles by 2022, with the company reportedly investing $11 billion in electrics. GM, Toyota and Volkswagen are also expanding electric offerings, aiming for consumers who want luxury, performance and an SUV body style.

