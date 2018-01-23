Students stranded in schools, buses for hours in St. Paul

Backed up cars and school buses wait at a light as pedestrians arrive at the Xcel Arena for a Minnesota Wild hockey game Monday night in St. Paul.

The St. Paul Public School District robocalled parents about 7 p.m. Monday alerting them some students were stranded at schools, waiting for buses to pick them up.

It was not immediately clear how many students were delayed, but parents reported some students were not home by 10 p.m. on the district's Facebook page. It was also unclear how many schools and how many teachers and staff were affected.

Some parents took to the district's Facebook page, livid that children were stuck on buses and in schools.

At 10 p.m. one woman said that she rescued kids from a bus stuck in a snowbank and offered to help.

St. Paul teacher at Farnsworth said the last bus picked up kids there at 11PM last night, and had no idea when kids actually got home. Said @mayorcarter3 stopped by to push buses and shovel. — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) January 23, 2018

Her comment was one of more than 120 on the page.

A school district spokesperson said they have three successive waves of dismissals and the second wave got snarled up in what she said was gridlock around the city during rush hour. She said it was after 10 p.m. before some buses made it to the last of the schools. Many parents eventually went and picked up their kids, but schools fed some dinner and even snacks during the wait.

The district posted an apology and explanation on its Facebook page Monday, saying they just didn't see that much coming at the end of the school day.

"The decision to keep the District open today (Jan. 22) was based on the forecast and what we believed was the best course of action for our students.

"Had we known that the City of Saint Paul was going to get up to 8 inches of snow between 2 and 6 p.m., SPPS may have taken a different course of action."

That comment was met with angry responses from posters, many saying roads were bad as early as noon. They questioned why the district did not close schools early.

However, not all the comments were negative. Some posters said they supported the schools and pointed a finger at parents saying they could have picked up their children from schools early in the day or kept them home.

Minneapolis Public Schools are telling me that, like St. Paul, they had kids on buses after 9:30 last night. — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) January 23, 2018

The district apologized to affected families.

"Saint Paul Public Schools offers its sincerest apologies to the students, staff and the families who were impacted by buses that were delayed by many hours.

"We know that it was both a concern and a hardship for those whose children arrived home several hours after the school day had ended. We are immensely thankful for the staff that remained at the schools to care for our students well into the evening hours."

Both St. Paul and Minneapolis public schools were closed Tuesday, as were most schools in southern Minnesota.

