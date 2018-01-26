How to enjoy the Super Bowl on a budget

Even if you can't afford a ticket to the game, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the experience of Super Bowl LII in Minnesota beginning this weekend.
Some free activities include Super Bowl LIVE, a 10-day party full of free concerts along Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis.
Starting Saturday, the Super Bowl Experience will take over the Minneapolis Convention Center. Dubbed the "Disneyland for football fans" by the Super Bowl Host Committee, the experience features games, displays and meet-and-greets with players.
Tickets cost $35 for adults and $25 for children 12 and younger.
The fun doesn't end with football.
The free City of Lakes Loppet at Theodore Wirth Park and the Uptown area in Minneapolis starts Saturday.
Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis is hosting the 2018 U.S. Pond Hockey Championship. Admission is free.
In Rice Park, the St. Paul Winter Carnival — which spans 17 days — features skating, live entertainment and a large ice castle towering over the festivities.
Several arts and entertainment venues in the Twin Cities like the Ordway and Guthrie will offer discounts on tickets for the week of the Super Bowl.
At CHS Field in Lowertown, Minnesotans can try the St. Paul Super Slide. The cost is $10 per hour for adults and $5 per hour for children 12 and younger. You can ride as many times as you want during that hour time slot.