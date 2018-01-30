Be our guest: Minnesotans at the State of the Union

President Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, D.C. Feb. 28, 2017.

A northern Minnesota miner, a mother fighting the opioid epidemic and state officeholders are among the guests of Minnesota's congressional delegation Tuesday to watch President Trump's first State of the Union address.

Here's a look at who's inviting and who's being invited.

The offices of GOP Reps. Erik Paulsen and Jason Lewis did not return messages requesting information on their guests.

DFL U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison: Angelica Bello

The Minneapolis congressman will be attending with a "Dreamer" who goes to Southwest High School.

Last year, Bello traveled to Washington, D.C., and also helped organized a protest in support of legislation shielding young immigrants from deportation.

Last week, Trump proposed a plan that provides a path to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of the so-called "Dreamer" immigrants, who were brought to the U.S. as children and are now in the country illegally.

GOP U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer: Dan Forsman

Forsman is a miner from northern Minnesota.

In October, he was profiled in a New York Times Magazine article about proposed mines near the Boundary Waters.

It's a controversial issue — mining supporters say the jobs are needed. Critics worry mining could harm the Boundary Waters in the long run.

DFL U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar: Shelly Elkington

Elkington is an advocate for victims of overprescribing and drug abuse. Her daughter, Casey Jo Schulte, died in 2015 after battling an addiction to prescription pain medication.

Klobuchar has led efforts to combat the opioid epidemic. At least 376 people died of opioid overdose deaths in Minnesota in 2016. Meanwhile, life expectancy in the U.S. fell for the second year in a row in 2016, nudged down again by a surge in fatal opioid overdoses, federal officials said.

"The opioid epidemic is taking lives like (Casey Jo Schulte's) in Minnesota and across the country at an alarming rate. That's why the work Shelly is doing sharing her daughter's story is so important in drawing much-needed attention to the opioid epidemic and putting a human face on the toll it's taking on communities across the country," Klobuchar said in a statement.

DFL U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum: Minnesota DFL Sen. Richard Cohen

Cohen is a longtime state DFL state senator representing St. Paul.

"Federal, state and local officials all have a role to play in standing up to the damaging Republican agenda," McCollum said in a statement. "I am pleased to be joined for the State of the Union by Senator Cohen, a distinguished legislator and a champion for the arts, our environment, and human rights."

Cohen was elected to the Senate in 1986; he was previously elected to the House in 1976. He was appointed by President Barack OBama to the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities, where he served from 2009 to 2017. He resigned in protest with the rest of the board following President Trump's controversial remarks about a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., that left an anti-racism activist dead.

DFL U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan: North Branch Mayor Kirsten Kennedy

Nolan, who serves Minnesota's 8th Congressional District, is bringing North Branch Mayor Kirsten Kennedy.

In a tweet, Nolan described her as "an outstanding Minnesota leader who has demonstrated her commitment to her local community through years of public service."

DFL U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson: Shared his ticket

The congressman's office says he shared his ticket with his colleague, Texas Democratic U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, who needed an extra.

DFL U.S. Sen. Tina Smith: Archie Smith

Smith, who was sworn in as Minnesota's newest senator earlier this month, is bringing her husband Archie Smith.

DFL U.S. Rep. Tim Walz: Ted Suss

Suss is a retired school superintendent and former state representative from southwestern Minnesota. He is also a Minnesota Farmers Union County president and chair of Greater Minnesota Parks and Trails.