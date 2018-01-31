How the Beatles inspired 'Judy in Disguise'

"Judy in Disguise (with Glasses)" by John Fred and his Playboy Band was No. 1 on the Billboard pop chart 50 years ago Wednesday.

The band's leader John Fred Gourrier says he was inspired while listening to the Beatles album "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band." He thought he heard John Lennon sing "Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds" and thought that sounded like a clever lyric.

Another line in the song was taken from a TV commercial for the Playtex Living Bra.

