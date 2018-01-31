How to talk about racism

A class called "white racism" is stirring up controversy at Florida Gulf Coast University. Sociology professor Ted Thornhill has received death threats because of the class, and he has police officers stationed outside his lecture hall.

Thornhill and Rutgers professor Chenjerai Kumanyika joined MPR News host Kerri Miller for a conversation about how we should be discussing racism.

Guests:

• Ted Thornhill, a sociologist and assistant professor at Florida Gulf Coast University.

• Chenjerai Kumaniyka, a professor of media studies at Rutgers and cohost of the podcast Uncivil.

Use the audio player above to hear the full discussion