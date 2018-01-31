Security officials outline their plan for the Super Bowl

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference in advance of the Super Bowl 52 football game, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, in Minneapolis.

Federal agents, police and security personnel say they're ready for the Super Bowl and whatever it will bring.

"We've planned, we've trained. It's game time for us, and we are ready to do what we need to do and take care of anything that comes our way," said FBI Special Agent in Charge in Minneapolis, Richard Thornton. "We are all eagerly anticipating this Sunday, and our chance to do our part to make this a safe, secure and enjoyable event for everybody."

He was among a dozen security officials at a press availability at the Hilton Hotel in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon. They outlined some of the measures authorities are taking measures from high definition security cameras at many intersections to watch for a possible repeat of the theft of Tom Brady's game jersey as happened in Houston last year.

There are also vehicle screenings, perimeter guards, explosive detection units, special response teams, mobile command centers, links to the federal intelligence community, sex trafficking teams and anti-counterfeiting efforts.

Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo noted the security appears "robust," but it's necessary to keep the game safe and welcoming. He also thanked police officers from all over Minnesota who stepped forward.

NFL Security chief Cathy Lanier suggested there may be one real threat for fans: a sub-zero cold snap that may chill Super Sunday.

She urged fans to go through the security screening offered at the Mall of America, to come early and dress warm.

"Everyone should expect to spend some time out in the elements," Lanier said. "This is very important to make sure that people are coming here and visiting the Super Bowl dress appropriately. Even if you're only out for a few minutes, it's important you dress appropriately."

She also said battery-operated heated clothing, like socks or vests, will be banned.

Department of Homeland Security secretary Kristjen Nielsen said fans should rest easy. "As of today there is no specific credible threat. We'll continue to monitor," Nielsen said. "There are no guarantees in life, but we can guarantee folks that come though will have a great day. A good time. It'll be a good game."