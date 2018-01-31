State: $43 million needed to fix vehicle licensing system

Dana Bailey of Minnesota IT Services explained why another $43 million is needed for the state's troubled vehicle licensing and registration system.

State officials say they need another $43 million soon to resolve problems with the Minnesota Licensing and Registration System and to upgrade customer service.

The computer system used for tab purchases, title transfers and other transactions has been troubled by glitches since its launch last summer and has already cost $93 million.

They say it will take at least five months to fix "high-priority defects".

'It's a necessary number, and unfortunately it is, at this point, our only option. There is no product to buy off of the shelf," said Dana Bailey, executive director of projects and initiatives at Minnesota IT Services.

She said during a state Capitol news conference Wednesday the funding request will be a tough sell to lawmakers.

Republican House Transportation chair Paul Torkelson agreed. He called the request mind-boggling.

Legislators need a lot more information before committing any additional money to the troubled system, he said.