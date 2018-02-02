What a fumble: 'Jeopardy!' contestants don't know a thing about football

Three "Jeopardy!" contestants on Thursday show didn't know a thing about football. We wonder if they even know where the Super Bowl is being held Sunday.

There's no denying that "Jeopardy!" contestants know a lot about everything.

But apparently not football.

With the Super Bowl coming up on Sunday, the game show devoted an entire category to the sport on its Thursday episode.

It, uh, didn't go well.

Here was the $1,000 clue. What's the answer?

"As Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium prepares to host Super Bowl 52, I'm looking at the ring of honor, with names from this defensive line that took the Vikings to four Super Bowls."

Answer: Who are the Purple People Eaters.