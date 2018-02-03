Where 'life is locked in an interlude of longing'

'Rocket Fantastic' by Gabrielle Calvocoressi Courtesy of publisher

Every week, The Thread checks in with booksellers around the country about their favorite books of the moment. This week, we spoke with Emmet Penney, of Collected Works Bookstore in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Emmet Penney is a longtime fan of poet Gabrielle Calvocoressi, who he once had the opportunity to take a class from: "She absolutely changed my life."

Calvocoressi's new collection, "Rocket Fantastic," is his current reading recommendation.

The collection, Penney said, "has a lot of different characters in it. There's a loose family structure: the dowager aunt, an estranged brother who seems to be possibly stationed in Vietnam or at least overseas during wartime, the hermit, the major general, and there's this romantic other character named the bandleader."

"As I heard another poet describe it: 'There's never any air in her collections,'" Penney said. "There's no wasted space."

"One of its big explorations is that life is locked in an interlude of longing, of waiting for things to happen, of desiring that they happen to you and sometimes being terrified of what might come your way."

Rocket Fantastic Rocket Fantastic