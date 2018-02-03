Heavy traffic and snow snarl roads Saturday

Cars cut through the falling snow as a military Humvee works as security for the Super Bowl events in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.

Motorists faced slippery, snow-covered roads Saturday, complicated by snarled streets in the Twin Cities due to Super Bowl-related activities and road closures in and around U.S. Bank Stadium.

The National Weather service said the area got two to three inches of snow, causing hundreds of crashes and more than 30 injuries.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported more plows were out Saturday than have been deployed in several years.

A scooter used by a woman with her leg in a cast gets stuck on a bag of Doritos while trying to cut through the snow at Super Bowl Live on Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. Evan Frost | MPR News

Transportation spokesman Kevin Gutknecht said more than 200 plows were working to clear roads and put down salt in the Twin Cities metro area.

"This is like any snowstorm, it doesn't matter if the Super Bowl is here or not," he said. "It's a snowstorm, there's snow on the road, so you need to slow down."

Gutknecht said roads near downtown Minneapolis and the Mall of America in Bloomington were busier than usual with Super Bowl traffic.

A snowmobile exhibition helped bring downtown Minneapolis to a standstill on the eve of Super Bowl 52.

A closure on 11th Street for the Polaris UpsideDowntown snowmobile show at the Nicollet Mall also blocked one of the main entry points for visitors to the Super Bowl events today.

City of Minneapolis public works director Robin Hutcheson said the city was working to clear the snow quickly. She said the city deployed 39 pieces of equipment to treat and plow streets.

Snow accumulates on the heads of Super Bowl Live attendants on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. Evan Frost | MPR News

"We have specialized equipment and crews, throughout the downtown. And we'll be ramping up the efforts to clear the corners of our sidewalks, to ease mobility, especially for the many, many pedestrians that we have moving through our downtown,'' she said.

Saturday's snowstorm began early in the day but was forecast to taper off by early evening.

Gutknecht said state plows will be out all night and transportation officials expect the roads to be clear by Sunday morning.

"If folks take their time, they will get to their destination safety and not end up in a ditch,'' he said.

The highest snow totals are expected north of I-94, where some spots could see three to four inches by Saturday night.

Much of state under wind chill advisory Sunday

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for until 6 p.m. for Kanabec, Isanti and Chisago counties with

A wind chill advisory remained in effect, as well, for parts of west central and central Minnesota between midnight and noon on Sunday. The advisory will expand to include the rest of central and east central Minnesota and a part of southwest and east central Minnesota from 4 a.m. to noon Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Colder air and increasing winds will push temperatures well below zero Saturday night with wind chill dipping to 20 to 30 degrees below zero into Sunday morning.

The advisory includes all of the Twin Cities metro area.