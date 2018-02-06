How "At the Hop" got its name

"At the Hop" by Danny and the Juniors was number one on the Billboard pop chart 60 years ago Tuesday.

The song was originally titled "Do the Bop" but when American Bandstand host Dick Clark heard it, he suggested the name change to capitalize on the popularity of "sock hops" in the 1950s.

They were dance parties typically held in a high school cafeteria or gymnasium. The dances were called sock hops because the dancers were required to take off their shoes to protect the varnished floor from scuff marks.

Hear the segment with the audio player above.