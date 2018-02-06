Picking Minnesota's next governor begins tonight

"I really want to vote some of these people out," said Abdiaziz Dafar, who is attending his first DFL caucus at Simley Senior High School in Inver Grove Heights on Tuesday February 6, 2018.

It's caucus night, the time Minnesotans will gather in community centers and school cafeterias to cast ballots and share political passions on who they want to run the the state.

From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. voters will have their say on who they would like to see their party support in the Minnesota governor's race.

But the meetings aren't just about the votes. Caucuses could run long as local party members debate the merits of individual candidates and discuss issues that are important to them.

If you've ever wanted to get involved in local politics but weren't sure how to go about it, caucuses are a great place to start.

At a DFL caucus in Inver Grove Heights, Abdiaziz Dafar, 29, says opposition to President Trump drew him to attend.

"The community I am from, they usually do not come out and vote. And I'm making sure that this time they all come out and vote," Dafar said, he is part of the Somali community.

He said he hasn't decided which Democratic candidate for governor he prefers.

Michelle Klinger is one of seven people who turned out to Bemidji's second ward DFL caucus.

The last time she caucused was a decade ago, for Obama's first presidential run. Now she says, the current political climate has pushed her to get involved again.

"I became very complacent, because I thought well, we have what we need. And you don't think. You don't remember sometimes that in America, it doesn't stay that way," Klinger said.

She plans to support Paul Thissen for governor.

"As a country as a whole, the citizens are not paying attention. If we can allow these policies from the GOP to run forward. If we don't want what's in there now, we need to start from the grass roots and voice our opinions," Klinger said.

In Worthington in southwest Minnesota, about 20 people attended the Republican caucus, including Zuby Jansen.

Jansen expects populist candidates like President Trump will do well as the GOP nominates its candidates for this fall's election.