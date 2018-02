Photos: Diehards and newcomers don't fill up caucus rooms

Unlike the 2016 election season, when caucus rooms across Minnesota were packed, Tuesday night's turnout was very low.

Republicans had less than 11,000 votes in caucuses across the state, and Democrats had less than 30,000. An inch or two of snow in some parts of the state didn't help.

Even so, some community members came together to campaign and volunteer for the election season ahead.