McNally Smith files for bankruptcy

McNally Smith College of Music William Lager | MPR News file

McNally Smith College of Music filed for bankruptcy in federal court Thursday and is seeking to liquidate.

The St. Paul-based music school closed abruptly in December, giving faculty, staff and students just days notice, saying financial pressures led to the closing.

The filing seems to indicate the 32-year-old school has more assets than liabilities.

McNally's liabilities range between $1 million and $10 million, according to the 112-page Chapter 7 filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in St. Paul. Assets total between $10 million and $50 million. The assets include the school's building, which is assessed at nearly $14 million.

The number of creditors that are owed money are between 200 and 999, according to the filing. The filing also lists the names of creditors, including former faculty and staff who were not paid for their last weeks of work, as well as some students.

The school closed after a two-year effort to convert from a for-profit into a nonprofit. That would have allowed students and the institution access to more federal assistance and permitted the school to seek charitable contributions.

Enrollment at McNally Smith had fallen by 30 percent between 2012 and 2016.