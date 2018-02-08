Winter Olympics 2018: How to stream, where and when to watch Minnesota Olympians

Lindsey Vonn reacts in the finish area during the women's super-G race during the 2010 Winter Olympics at Feb. 20, 2010.

There are plenty of Minnesotans to root for this month during the Winter Olympics — more than two dozen natives are representing Team USA in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Here's a look at how you can watch and when you should watch if you want to cheer for a hometown athlete.

Just remember: Pyeongchang is 15 hours ahead of Minnesota. Events that you watch live during prime time in the U.S. will be taking place the following morning in South Korea. Here's a handy time zone converter.

How to watch

This is easy for folks who have cable and TV. Check the schedule here for coverage.

Not by your TV? You can stream the action at NBCOlympics.com or download the NBC Sports app. Note: You'll only be able to stream about 30 minutes initially and then five minutes each day after that so use your freebie wisely.

If you've cut the cord, look into signing up for a streaming service (several offer NBC and its affiliates, like NBCSN, as part of their standard packages). Most offer a free trial period.

• DirecTV Now

• Sling TV

• Hulu with Live TV

• YouTube TV

• CenturyLink Stream

Which Minnesotans have the best chance at gold?

Lindsey Vonn of the United States, shows the gold medal she won in the women's downhill at the 2010 Olympics. Luca Bruno | AP 2010

Bleacher Report's self-proclaimed bold prediction has the U.S. men's hockey team — which features two Minnesotans — taking home gold.

The women's hockey team — featuring seven Minnesotans — is looking for revenge and its first gold since the sport's inaugural appearance at the 1998 games. But both The Associated Press and Sports Illustrated say Team USA will finish behind Canada — again. The United States lost to Canada in 2014 and 2010. The U.S. settled for silver behind Canada in 2002 as well.

Skiier Lindsey Vonn is favored by The Associated Press and Sports Illustrated to win downhill gold.

Other contenders with a shot at the podium:

• The AP predicts Jessie Diggins will sprint to a silver medal in the 1.5-kilometer cross-country race. Sports Illustrated thinks she'll nab a bronze.

• Breaking a drought: Diggins heads back to the Olympics for a shot at history

• The men's curling team could take home a bronze medal behind Canada and Sweden, says the AP.

When will Minnesotans compete?

Some athletes' events are still listed as "to be determined." Here's what we know of the athletes whose events are listed on the Team USA site:

Alpine skiing

David Chodounsky competes in the men's slalom, scheduled for Feb. 22.

Lindsey Vonn will compete in the super-G (Feb. 17), downhill (Feb. 21) and Alpine combined (Feb. 23).

Cross-country skiing

Both Sports Illustrated and The Associated Press predict Jessie Diggins will medal at the Olympics. Harry How | Getty Images 2014

Jessie Diggins is listed as TBD for her events but since the AP and Sports Illustrated said she's in contention in the 1.5-km race, the ladies' sprint classic is set for Feb. 13.

Curling

Round robin play begins Feb. 14. The women play:

• Feb. 14 vs. Japan in Session 1

• Feb. 15 vs. Great Britain in Session 2; vs. Switzerland in Session 3

• Feb. 17 vs. athletes from Russia in Session 5; vs. Canada in Session 6

• Feb. 19 vs. Denmark in Session 8; vs. China in Session 9

• Feb. 20 vs. the Republic of Korea in Session 10

• Feb. 21: vs. Sweden in Session 12

The men play:

• Feb. 14 vs. the Republic of Korea in Session 1

• Feb. 15 vs. Italy in Session 3

• Feb. 16 vs. Sweden in Session 4; vs. Denmark in Session 5

• Feb. 18 vs. Japan in Session 7; vs. Norway in Session 8

• Feb. 19 vs. Canada in Session 9

• Feb. 20 vs. Switzerland in Session 11

• Feb. 21 vs. Great Britain in Session 12

The men's bronze medal match and women's semifinal is Feb. 23. The gold and silver medals for men's curling and the bronze medal for women's curling is Feb. 24. The women's gold medal match is set for Feb. 25.

Freestyle skiing

Caroline Claire will compete in the slopestyle, set for Feb. 17.

Hockey

The women's hockey team plays in three preliminary rounds Feb. 11 against Finland, Feb. 13 against Olympic athletes from Russia and Feb. 15 against Canada.

Quarterfinal playoffs are Feb. 17, semifinals are Feb. 19 and the bronze medal match is Feb. 21. The gold medal game is Feb. 22.

U.S. forward Hannah Brandt (20) celebrates her goal with forwards Gigi Marvin (19) and Meghan Duggan (10), during the third period of a IIHF Women's World Championship hockey tournament game against Finland on April 3, 2017, in Plymouth, Mich. The U.S. is looking to win gold in Pyeongchang. Carlos Osorio | AP 2017

The men square off in their preliminary rounds Feb. 14 against Slovenia, Feb. 16 against Slovakia and Feb. 17 against Olympic athletes from Russia.

Quarterfinals are Feb. 21, semifinals are Feb. 23 and the bronze-medal game is Feb. 24. The gold medal match is Feb. 25.