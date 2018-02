Twins update: It's almost spring (training)

In non-football sports, the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Bulls in Chicago on Friday night, and the Wild host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center.

There's no Chicago in the forecast for the Twins — pitchers and catchers start spring training in Florida next week. MPR News host Cathy Wurzer checked in with Star Tribune digital sports editor Howard Sinker for a Twins update.

