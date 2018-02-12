Celebrating Mister Rogers, with puppets

The life and teachings of Fred Rogers, the longtime host of the PBS children's program "Mister Rogers Neighborhood," are the subject of a new production by the Heart of the Beast Puppet Theater in Minneapolis.

The score for "Make Believe Neighborhood" was created by the Minneapolis-based musician Dosh. He invited some of his friends to contribute lo-fi versions of songs originally sung by Fred Rogers.

Andrew Bird sings the theme song, "Won't You Be My Neighbor," and Sylvan Esso contributed their version of "There are Many Ways to say I Love You."

