Minnesota's Olympians are on TV: Here's how to find them

Marissa Brandt skates for the puck against Sweden during the women's ice hockey game. Brandt, a Korean adoptee, grew up in Vadnais Heights but plays for the combined Korean women's team.

Here's a quick guide on when to watch your favorite Minnesotan Olympian and which channel to watch them on. All times are Central Standard time.

Curling

Full team events begin Tuesday night and Wednesday.

The U.S. men's team plays South Korea Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. on NBCSN. The U.S. team includes Tyler George of Duluth, John Landsteiner of Duluth, Joe Polo as an alternate, and John Shuster who was born in Chisholm, Minn., but now lives in Superior, Wis. and plays from the Duluth Curling Club.

The U.S. women's team has two matches scheduled for Wednesday, first playing against Japan and airing at 4 p.m. on CNBC. The team then faces Great Britain at 11:30 p.m. on NBCSN.

The team members from Minnesota include Tabitha Peters on of St. Paul, Aileen Geving of Duluth, and Cory Christensen of Duluth.

Hockey

The U.S. men's hockey team will play Slovenia in the preliminary round Group B, which also includes teams from Slovakia and Olympic Athletes from Russia.

Two hockey players from Minnesota — Will Borgen of Moorhead, and Ryan Stoa of Bloomington — play on Team USA.

Marissa Brandt, a Korean adoptee who grew up in Vadnais Heights, will play with Team Korea, which includes players from South Korea and North Korea. The team is in group B preliminary round, which includes Sweden, Switzerland and Japan.

The Korean women's hockey team will play against Japan at 1:30 a.m. on the USA Network.

If you're interested in watching other U.S. Olympians from other states, there are events scheduled for women's biathlon, alpine skiing, figure skating, luge doubles, Nordic combined, skeleton and, snowboard, speed skating and ski jumping.

You can find TV listings for all other events here.