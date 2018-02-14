Peter Tork of the Monkees pays tribute to Lead Belly

Peter Tork of the Monkees celebrated his 76th birthday this week.

Earlier this month he released a new album called "Relax Your Mind." It's a tribute to the music of the folk legend Lead Belly.

In the liner notes Tork writes "My brother Nick and I grew up with Lead Belly records, and these songs have been a part of our musical lives and inspiration for us since we were in our early teens. When we get together, whether family gatherings or performances, we still play Lead Belly songs."

