Ted Ligety ties for 15th in giant slalom, Austria's Marcel Hirscher wins gold

PYEONGCHANG - Marcel Hirscher of Austria in action during the Alpine Skiing Men's Giant Slalom. (Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)
PYEONGCHANG - Marcel Hirscher of Austria in action during the Alpine Skiing Men's Giant Slalom. (Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) 