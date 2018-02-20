3M trial delayed; announcement expected this afternoon

Lawyers will not say whether a settlement has been reached in the case. Jury selection was supposed to begin in the case Tuesday in Hennepin County district court.

An announcement has been scheduled for this afternoon in the state's lawsuit against 3M for disposal of chemicals in the east metro.

A settlement seems likely. Although attorneys from both sides declined comment, lawyers for the state were seen congratulating one another.

The state attorney general brought the suit saying 3M knowingly contaminated groundwater with perflurocarbons, or PFCs, putting east metro residents at risk of cancer and infertility.

The case is one of the biggest environmental lawsuits in United States history, and it could have major implications for environmental law across the nation.

And aside from the $5 billion in damages, 3M — with its deep Minnesota roots and over $30 billion in annual sales — has its reputation at stake in this trial.

3M made PFCs from the 1940s up until 2006, using them in many products like Scotchgard stain repellent, nonstick cookware and firefighting foam.

Up until the 1970s, 3M dumped the chemicals in landfills in the Twin Cities suburbs of Oakdale, Woodbury and Lake Elmo. Then, the chemicals leached into the groundwater.

Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson argues that 3M willfully disregarded the potential harm of PFCs on the environment and citizens before it stopped making the chemicals. The suit also said 3M held back critical information on PFCs from federal authorities.

3M has said Minnesota's suit is a "misguided attempt" to pay for damages that don't really exist. A recent state Helath Department report found no unusual changes in cancer rates in the east metro from 3M chemicals, which the company says undermines the state's case.