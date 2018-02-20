Regulators ask for investigation into Frontier complaints

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission has asked the state's attorney general and Department of Commerce to investigate a large volume of complaints against a major telecommunications company.

The commission says the complaints against Frontier Communications are related to customer service, billing practices and service quality. KSTP-TV reports the PUC says that after attempts to mediate the complaints, many of them remain unresolved.

Frontier spokeswoman Christine Reap says the company takes customer complaints seriously and will be working with the PUC on the matter.