Making schools safe in an era of mass shootings

A vigil for families of the Parkland, FL school shooting. Mark Wilson | Getty Images

School shootings are becoming a regular occurrence in America. Is there anything that can be done to make schools safer? Two school security experts, including the mother of a Sandy Hook victim, weighed in about what can be done to protect students in an era of mass shootings.

Guests:

• Michele Gay, co-founder and executive director of Safe and Sound: A Sandy Hook Initiative

• Greg Crane, founder of ALICE (a school safety training program)

Use the audio player above to hear the full segment.