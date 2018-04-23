No contract renewal for Minnesota Wild's general manager

Chuck Fletcher, general manager of the Minnesota Wild speaks during a press conference to introduce Zach Parise and Ryan Suteron July 9, 2012 at Xcel Energy Center.

The Minnesota Wild announced Monday morning that the general manager's contract will not be renewed.

Chuck Fletcher was hired by the Wild 2009. He'd previously been the assistant GM for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Fletcher's tenure as general manager and executive vice president was marked by some big trades, such as trading away Brent Burns for Devin Setoguchi and Charlie Coyle, recruiting strong talent like Mikael Granlund and Jonas Brodin through drafts and some big name free agent signings.

He made a big splash in 2012, when he signed two marque free agents — forward Zach Parise and defenseman Ryan Suter — to matching $98 million, 13-year contracts.

Devan Dubnyk of the Minnesota Wild makes a stop off Dustin Byfuglien of the Winnipeg Jets as Wild players Nick Seeler and Nate Prosser look on in Game One of the Western Conference First Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 11, 2018 at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Jason Halstead/Getty Images

During the last six season, the Wild have consistently made the post season, but over the last three have struggled, exiting in the first round each year.

"I want to thank Chuck Fletcher for his substantial contributions to our franchise over the past nine years," said Wild Owner Chuck Leipold in a statement. "Through his strong work ethic, integrity and vision, Chuck and his staff built a winning culture and a perennial playoff team. For all of that I am grateful. I feel it is time for a new approach aimed at delivering a Stanley Cup to the deserving fans of the State of Hockey. I wish Chuck and his family the very best going forward."

The statement said the search for a new general manager will begin immediately. Until a replacement is found, Brent Flahr, the senior vice president of hockey operations will serve as acting general manager.