Superior refinery explosions: Multiple injuries, miles evacuated

Explosions continue into the afternoon from the Husky Energy oil refinery in Superior, Wis., on April 26, 2018.

Updated: 6:15 p.m. | Posted: 11:12 a.m.

Residents, schoolchildren and hospital patients were evacuated from this harbor town after a series of explosions at a massive oil refinery sent plumes of noxious black smoke into the air for miles and sent at least six people to area hospitals. There were no reported fatalities.

Authorities said Thursday evening a precautionary evacuation could potentially widen to the entire city of 27,000 residents as well as 10,000 to 15,000 residents in surrounding rural areas as firefighters worked to cool the tanks.

"When in doubt, get out,'' said Superior Mayor Jim Paine. "If you are feeling nervous and have a place to go, just go."

The evacuation could last several days, Paine said. Evacuees were being sent to the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, where cots and food were being provided.

Precautions and investigations

Due to the refinery fire in Superior, officials advise evacuation of everyone within three miles in all directions and 10 miles south of the fire. National Weather Service

Firefighters were not battling the fire until they had enough resources, which included experts in industrial firefighting and experts from Husky, who were on a flight from Texas.

Paine said Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker was also notified and state authorities were on stand-by if needed.

There was no estimate on when the fire would be out, said Superior Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Gordon.

Investigative teams from two federal agencies were sent to begin probing the explosions and fires at Husky Energy that erupted around 10 a.m. and kept emergency workers on the perimeter of the refinery for hours.

The U.S. Chemical Safety Board said the refinery was shutting down in preparation for repairs when the explosion first erupted.

Authorities said a tank of crude oil or asphalt exploded at the refinery in Superior, a city of about 27,000 that borders Minnesota and the westernmost tip of Lake Superior. That prompted them to order the evacuation of a three-mile radius around the refinery, as well as a 10 mile corridor south of it where the smoke was heading.

The fire started after the blast and explosions could be heard throughout the afternoon as firefighters backed away from the scene. Authorities were weighing what to do about asphalt burning at the plant, Gorden said during an afternoon press conference.

"We've also been in touch with the National Guard. We put a potential plan in place where we might be utilizing the National Guard, we don't know if that's going to come to fruition or not yet," Gordan said. "But that's what we're doing here. We're trying to stay ahead of it, so if operations decides they do want to go offensive, that we're ready to support that."

Authorities said they have no timeline yet for getting the fire extinguished. It was also unclear how many residents and others were impacted by the evacuation orders.

Paine said the air is not dangerous to breathe. The evacuations are based on "potential risks," but he did not articulate what those might be.

The Superior School District announced on Facebook that all Superior Schools will be closed Friday.

A four-person investigative team from the U.S. Chemical Safety Board, an independent, non-regulatory federal agency charged with investigating serious chemical incidents, was on the scene.

Authorities from the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration were also headed to the refinery where they will work with state and local officials to look at workplace issues. The agency has six months to complete its probe.

The Husky Energy refinery burns as seen from the air Thursday afternoon over Superior, Wis, on April 26, 2018. Bob King | Duluth News Tribune

Kara Tudor, 30, and Julia Johnson, 27, live about two miles from the refinery and were among those ordered out. They quickly scooped up their two dogs and three cats, grabbed their toothbrushes and drove to a friend's house in Duluth, where they were watching the news for updates.

Johnson, who was working from home at the time of the blast, said the windows shook.

"It felt like something had hit the house, like a vehicle or a branch from a tree. ... Our dogs started barking. It was a stressful moment," she said. She also wondered if a plane had crashed and feared her house might collapse. She looked around but didn't see anything — then a few moments later she saw dense black smoke rising over the trees.

Ulla Gustafsson-Carlson, who was picking up her 96-year-old mother-in-law, to evacuate said she first heard about the fire from friends in the Dominican Republic.

"I was sitting watching TV and I heard this boom and the windows started rattling, said Gustaffsson-Carlson who lives about 3 miles from the refinery.

"My brother-in-law works over there and I got really nervous."

But he called her mother-in-law to say he was not hurt.

Sounded like sonic boom

Observers said what sounded like additional explosions were heard around noon.

A contractor who was inside the building told WDIO television that the explosion sounded like "a sonic boom" and that it happened when crews were working on shutting the plant down for repairs.

Panger said the initial fire was out by 11:20 a.m., although smoke could still be seen rising from the plant. Superior police later said that the fire had reignited and urged residents living within a one-mile radius of the refinery to leave. The evacuation has since expanded to three miles in all directions and 10 miles south of the refinery.

Police blocked roads around the refinery. No damage estimate was available.

Evacuees are being told to gather at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center or at Four Corners Elementary School in Superior.

Essentia Health spokesperson Maureen Talarico said five patients were being treated at St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth. One suffered a serious blast injury. Another Talarico said another five were treated at St. Mary's Hospital in Superior. None of the injuries were non-life threatening.

St. Mary's Hospital-Superior was evacuated as a precaution, Talarico said. Patients were transferred to St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth. Inpatient transfers were made to St. Mary's Medical Center, as well as Benedictine Health System.

In Duluth, spokesperson Jessica Stauber said St. Luke's Hospital treated one person. She did not know that patient's condition.

Wisconsin's only refinery bought last year

Calgary, Alberta-based Husky Energy refinery bought the refinery from Indianapolis-based Calumet Specialty Products Partners last year for over $490 million. It's Wisconsin's only refinery, and produces gasoline, asphalt and other products.

The refinery, which dates back to the early 1950s, has a processing capacity of around 50,000 barrels per day and a storage capacity of 3.6 million barrels of crude and products. It processes both heavy crude from the Canadian tar sands in Alberta and lighter North Dakota Bakken crude.

In 2015 the facility was fined $21,000 by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for violations related to hazardous waste operations, emergency response and flammable and combustible liquids.

The company paid $16,800 for the violations after settlement talks. The issues were resolved in less than a year.

The 2015 violation was the only one under the facility's past two owners, according to a search of OSHA records.

However, prior owner Murphy Oil USA Inc. paid $179,100 in 2007 for multiple violations related to hazardous chemicals and emergency response, issues that were also resolved.

Data from the Environmental Protection Agency show the refinery has had both air and water pollution violations over the last three years, including for discharge of more mercury, oil and grease than allowed into the Allouez Bay.

The refinery has paid $31,937 in penalties resulting from Clean Air Act violations in the past five years.

Data from the U.S. Chemical Safety Board does not show any investigations at the facility prior to Thursday's explosion.

The Associated Press contributed