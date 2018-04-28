Dangerous fire conditions expected across much of Minnesota on Sunday

A fire weather watch has been issued for Sunday for much of eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Dangerous fire weather conditions are expected across much of Minnesota on Sunday, as gusty winds are accompanied by dropping humidity.

The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for much of eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin for Sunday afternoon and evening.

The danger is heightened because vegetation has had little opportunity to green up so far this spring.

"Southerly winds will increase during the morning into early afternoon ... with gusts as high as 35 mph possible," the Weather Service office in Duluth reported. The wind, combined with humidities around 15 to 20 percent, means "any fires which develop will spread quickly among dry vegetation."

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reports that the fire danger rating is "high" or "very high" across most of the state, with burning restrictions in place.