Returning Superior residents grateful for quick response as refinery fire investigation continues

Corbett Bainter evacuated from his home near Superior Middle School.
Corbett Bainter talks about evacuating from the neighborhood where he lives after explosions and fires rocked the Husky Energy oil refinery Friday, April 27, 2018 in Superior, Wisc. Bainter lives near Superior Middle School and his home is just over a mile from the refinery. On Thursday, April 26, 2018, the refinery was engulfed in flames and smoke and prompted evacuations over a large portion of the city of Superior and sent multiple people to hospitals with injuries. 