It's twins! Como Zoo welcomes new emperor tamarins, Whalen and Motzko

Shortly after the University of Minnesota welcomed two new coaches into their fold — Bob Motzko for men's hockey and Lindsay Whalen for women's basketball — the Como Zoo and Conservatory welcomed two new babies into their emperor tamarins exhibit.

The twin tamarins were named after Motzoko and Whalen as "a tip of the hat, or perhaps a flick of the mustache" to the two new head coaches, according to a statement by the zoo.

While it's too soon to tell the gender of these, they join a trio of brothers — Fleck, Pitino and Chewbacca. Their siblings might help them get around, but in the first few weeks of life the babies' father will do most of the heavy lifting — carrying them on his back and handling many of the parenting responsibilities, except nursing.

Don't feel too bad though, the babies only weigh about 40 grams each, "about the size of a mini candy bar," the zoo said. At full size, the primates will only weigh about 1 pound, and will sport the signature mustache the species is known for.

The zoo also announced the birth of a snowy white Dall's sheep and the opening of the Summer Flower Show at the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory.