What can music tell us about activism and protest movements?

Music can motivate a generation to protest as it did during the Vietnam War era.

We've been down this road before. When Sam Cooke wrote the song "Change is Gonna Come" it became the anthem for the civil rights movement. Jay Z's song "Spiritual" addressed police shootings of black Americans following the deaths of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile. History is filled with protest songs that speak to our troubled past and present.

Host Kerri Miller spoke to two guests: Brother Ali, American Rapper, community activist and member of the Rhymesayers Entertainment hip-hop collective and NPR hip-hop journalist, Rodney Carmichael