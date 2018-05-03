Christian colleges at odds with evolving values of students

Some Christian colleges are wrestling with a culture of inclusion that may be at odds with their institutional values.

For instance, Hillsdale College in Michigan is consistently ranked among the least friendly campuses for LGBT students. At Messiah College in Pennsylvania, heterosexual couples can openly date, but gay couples cannot. And in 2016, Wheaton College in Illinois encouraged a popular professor to leave after she told students that Christians and Muslims worship the same God.

MPR News host Kerri Miller led a discussion about whether Christian colleges are welcoming young Christians who may hold different views.

Guests:

• Emma Green, staff writer at The Atlantic, where she covers politics, policy and religion.

• Shapri LoMaglio Vice President for Government Relations & Executive Programs at the Council For Christian Colleges & Universities

Use the audio above to listen to their discussion.