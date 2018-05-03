Four found dead in Grand Forks home

Grand Forks police are investigating four deaths reported Thursday morning.

The department said an officer did a welfare check at a home in the 1000 block of South 12th Street at the request of an elementary school administrator.

The officer saw what appeared to be a body in the home and forced entry. A police spokesman said four bodies were found in the home. He declined to release any information about how they died.

Police say there is no indication of any ongoing threat to the public. The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of family.