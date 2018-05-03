Get ready for 3 -- yes 3 -- weekend closures of I-94 in Minneapolis

First, a reminder that we are just the messenger. Please don't direct any hate mail our way for passing this along.

OK, now that that's out of the way, on to the bad news:

A portion of Interstate 94 near downtown Minneapolis is shutting down this weekend in both directions. And that's not all — it'll happen again the next two weekends, weather permitting.

The road closures — I-94 between Interstate 394 and Interstate 35W — will begin at 10 p.m. Fridays and last until 5 a.m. Mondays.

Click here for the posted detours: westbound | eastbound.

The I-94 closures are part of a two-year maintenance and restoration project that began last year of the interstate between Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center.

Here's a look at some of the other weekend traffic woes around the Twin Cities:

Hennepin and Lyndale avenues in Minneapolis

During the same weekends as the I-94 closures, Hennepin and Lyndale avenues between Dunwoody Boulevard and Oak Grove Street will also be closed so that crews can repair and paint the pedestrian bridge over I-94 between Loring Park and the Sculpture Garden.

I-35 from Lino Lakes to Forest Lake

Beginning at 10 p.m. Sunday, northbound I-35 will be reduced to a single lane between Highway 97 and Highway 8 until 5 a.m. Monday so that crews can complete the traffic shift necessary to begin project work. Once complete, the two northbound I-35 driving lanes will be separated by concrete barriers.

Highway 50 in Farmington

Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, Highway 50 will close between Highway 3 in Farmington and Highway 52 in Hampton until 5 a.m. Monday. Access to County Road 80 will also be closed.

Once the full closure is complete, Highway 50 will be reduced to a single lane with flaggers in both directions through late August.

Highway 169 in Belle Plaine

Beginning Friday, Highway 169 will be a single lane with head-to-head traffic traveling on the northbound lanes from just south of Highway 282 to north of Highway 25 through mid-August.

Beginning Saturday, Highway 169 will be a single lane with head-to-head traffic traveling on the southbound lanes from south of Highway 25 to Highway 19 through mid-September.

Greater Minnesota

Traveling in outstate Minnesota? Check the Greater Minnesota traffic map before you hit the road: